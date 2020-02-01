Jose Mourinho says Tottenham vs Manchester City is not about his Pep Guardiola rivalry

Jose Mourinho faces Pep Guardiola for the first time as Tottenham manager on Sunday

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho played down his rivalry with Pep Guardiola ahead of a "new chapter" when Tottenham host Manchester City on Super Sunday.

Mourinho and Guardiola have faced off in Clasicos and Manchester derbies, plus memorable Champions League encounters between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

The next instalment on Sunday will be the first time Mourinho has faced Guardiola as Spurs manager.

Back in 1996: Jose Mourinho coached at Barcelona while Pep Guardiola was a player under manager Sir Bobby Robson

But Mourinho would rather remember the time he spent as a coach at Barcelona while Guardiola was still a player.

"With him I remember more the three years we fought on the same side, working together at the same club," he said.

"The space of the work every day for three years. I remember more that than what people can speak about rivalry.

"Then, of course, Barcelona and Real Madrid, Inter and Barcelona in the Champions League, City and United, now Tottenham and City.

0:43 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho entertained journalists at his news conference by predicting the questions they would ask him! Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho entertained journalists at his news conference by predicting the questions they would ask him!

"Again no Jose and Pep. Clubs, teams and that's just one more. A new chapter for us because it's the first time, Tottenham against Manchester City with us.

"Never Jose and Josep, like he is in Catalan. For me, it's a game I want to win because I want my team to win and we need points. No more than that."

0:34 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are a different threat under Jose Mourinho Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are a different threat under Jose Mourinho

Spurs are six points off a top-four place going into Sunday's match, but Guardiola says his old rival needs time for his methods to work.

"I think every manager needs time," Guardiola told Sky Sports News.

"I saw the game [Tottenham played] against Liverpool and the last game against Southampton and the team is alive, it's not flat.

"They are a team that are aggressive and can play with different systems. And always [Mourinho] is a huge competitor and his teams are always tough.

"We are going to prepare tomorrow for the game and travel to London to try and get a good result and to be closer to qualify for the Champions League next season."