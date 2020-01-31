Jose Mourinho: Would be better if Tottenham had signed striker in January

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho insists he is "happy" with the club's transfer business in January, but admits it "would be better" if they had signed a striker.

Spurs made three signings during the window - bringing in Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica, making Giovani Lo Celso's contract permanent, and completing a deal for Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn.

Mourinho's side were also heavily linked with signing a striker after Harry Kane ruptured his hamstring, but potential deals for Olivier Giroud, Krzysztof Piatek and Willian Jose never materialised.

When asked about Tottenham's business in the transfer market, Mourinho replied: "I'm happy.

"It would be better with a striker, We would need a striker to have a balanced squad to face the great challenges we have in front of us in three different competitions.

Spurs signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV for around £27m

"Steven Bergwijn is the kind of player that is good for now but is also good for our future and is also good for the direction we want to go.

Tottenham vs Man City Live on

"With the difficulties of the market in January it was really hard to find the striker that is good, not just to resolve the problems of today, but also good for the future of the team."

"I am not expecting [more signings]. The market is open so anything can happen but I am not expecting anything to happen. I am happy.

"If it's not possible it is not possible. We are all together for this in the club."

Jose: No rivalry with Pep

Tottenham host Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and the two managers, Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, have experienced many classic encounters against each other previously.

When asked about his rivalry with Pep, Mourinho replied: "With him, nothing. I remember more the three years that we fought on the same side, working together in the same club and sharing the space of work every day for three years.

"I remember that more than Barcelona-Real Madrid, Inter-Barcelona in the Champions League, City and Man United.

"Now it's Tottenham and City - not Jose and Pep. A new chapter for us because it's the first time Tottenham against Manchester City with us.

"For me it's a game that I want to win because I want my team to win and we need points."

Tottenham had midweek off, whereas City had their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Although Mourinho was pleased for his players to rest, he insists City's qualification for the cup final will give them a positive boost.

The Spurs boss said: "It was a good week of work for us. Mentally it's very, very important. The happiness of results is more important than one or two days less to rest.

"I think the fact that Man City qualified to the first final of the season compensates everything.

"I think they have 20 players of the same quality. That is the kind of squad where I think they could play four matches a week and their quality would be the same."

