Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi and striker Nahki Wells win Sky Bet Championship January awards

Sabri Lamouchi wins the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for January.

The constancy of Lamouchi's message gave his players the confidence to come through an awful run at the end of 2019 and emerge refreshed in January, collecting 11 points from five unbeaten games and climbing into third place.

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for January.

Nahki Wells of Bristol City is presented with the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month Award which he won thanks to his performances for QPR

Despite a move which limited him to just three January games, Nahki Wells was head and shoulders above the rest in the Sky Bet Championship last month. He contributed five goals - including a hat-trick against Cardiff - and a delightful assist for QPR.

Wells said: "It's my first player of the month award in the Championship and I'm very honoured. I'd like to thank the QPR management and players for helping me achieve this and I'm now looking forward to the next stage of the season with Bristol City."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Phil Parkinson, Sunderland

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for January.

Possibly the only man on Wearside not panicking in December, Parkinson made the bold call to drop Aiden McGeady, instilled a togetherness in his squad and led them to 14 points and a 10-2 goal differential from six unbeaten games.

Parkinson said: "We've had a good run of results, the performance level has been excellent and we've got ourselves in the mix. That was the intention and now the hard work really does start, but I'm really pleased with the return of points.

"The things that have really helped us are the work ethic on the training pitch, getting a real pattern of play to our game and consistent team selection. It was a bit frustrating for the lads that haven't been in the team, but they've been fantastic and I do think that's been a key factor.

"When you go with the same team for quite a while, the others who are out of the team are so important and they've driven the standards in training on."

Player: Ivan Toney, Peterborough

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for January.

Toney made light of the burden of captaincy and constant transfer speculation by firing Posh back into form with four goals in six games, including two against promotion rivals Wycombe.

Toney said: "I am pleased to win the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for January. It was a good month for me personally and for the team it was a really positive end to the month.

"I managed to score some goals and contribute to the team and that's my job. Hopefully I can continue to do that between now and the end of the season and maybe now I have tucked away a few penalties, the gaffer can put me on them full time."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Ryan Lowe, Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for February.

With the new main stand now open and Home Park packed once more, Lowe has timed his side's rise towards the top three to perfection. Playing football to match his ambition, they collected 13 points and scored 14 goals in six games.

Lowe said: "It is always nice to receive a Manager of the Month award; it shows the good work you are doing. A lot of credit goes to my staff and my players, first and foremost.

"I said that, when I came down here, I would make this a group and a family club. We certainly have that now. All the staff behind the scenes are helping us achieve success on the pitch."

Player: Luke Jephcott, Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for January.

The 20-year-old forward has scored five goals from four starts after his recall from non-league Truro City. His timing was perfect as Argyle needed someone steady in front of goal to fire them towards the automatic promotion places.

Jephcott said: "I am going to use this as a stepping stone to really kick on in the second half of the season, hopefully get a couple more goals, and ultimately get promotion."