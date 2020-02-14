Man Utd struggles show Premier League difficulty, says Simon Mignolet

Manchester United face Club Brugge in the Europa League

Simon Mignolet says Manchester United’s struggles show how difficult the Premier League is and insists he is fully focused ahead of a Europa League showdown with his former rivals.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper will face United again in Europe next week when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the last 32.

Mignolet arrived in the Premier League with Sunderland in 2010 as United went on to win the title that season before he joined Liverpool but things have changed with Jurgen Klopp's side now on the brink of their first title win in 30 years as the reigning European champions.

Mignolet (left), Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the Champions League trophy

The Belgian international believes United's current plight shows how quickly fortunes can change in the Premier League, which he regards as the toughest in the world.

"It shows that being at the top of the Premier League is a very hard business," Mignolet told the Daily Mirror. "First of all to get there, and secondly to stay there.

"You can't take that for granted, because it's not easy. It's the most competitive league in the world, and the challenges from all angles are huge."

Mignolet joined Club Brugge in the summer

Mignolet's side qualified for the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group containing Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray, which saw them emerge with a draw at the Bernabeu.

The 31-year-old is hoping Club Brugge can provide an upset against Manchester United but knows there will be a lot of focus on his six years with rivals Liverpool which ended with a Champions League win last season.

1:26 Lee Sharpe feels talk of Mauricio Pochettino 'does not help' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and discusses whether Jadon Sancho should move to Manchester United Lee Sharpe feels talk of Mauricio Pochettino 'does not help' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and discusses whether Jadon Sancho should move to Manchester United

"Of course, there will be a lot said before and after the game," Mignolet said. "For me, going back to England, there will be a lot of talk about my history as a Liverpool player.

"But I just have to do my job. It's not me that's going to kick United out of the Europa League, I can only try to stop them from scoring. Hopefully someone else will be the hero for us, because that will mean we've scored a goal, rather than having to defend the whole game."