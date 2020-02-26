Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with more Premier League predictions as the battle for the top four and Europa League spots continue.

Norwich vs Leicester Live on

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester in the Premier League

I think Norwich are already gone. What have they got to lose? As a club I think they have accepted it, but they may put some spirit into the remainder of the season. Daniel Farke and the players know it, but one thing you do not want to do is to finish with loads of losses. Keep fighting until it is official.

With Leicester, this is the kind of team that they like to play. They have been on a downward spiral, but an open game of football can make them a very good side - it is the way Brendan Rodgers likes to play. They are not as secure at the back and not quite as dynamic up top.

Norwich must win and give the fans hope, whereas Leicester are an attack-minded side so they will not change their game too much, with the likes of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy at the forefront of that.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki can do something magical, but I am swinging towards Leicester to get a win and build some momentum to keep their place in the top three. They have a nice cushion at the minute but this could dwindle if they do not start to pick up.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

It is a good game, as these matches are always feisty. It is a derby, and the fans are very much against each other. These tend to be the games for Wilfried Zaha, where he turns up and makes an impression.

I looked at Brighton about four weeks ago and thought they could be in trouble. Being neat and tidy is one thing, but having the belief and togetherness to get out of it is another. They were always solid at back with Mat Ryan and the defence which includes Lewis Dunk, but the balance has not been right in the last couple of months, they have been gradually sliding down the league.

I think they will be up for the battle against Crystal Palace as they know what it means to the fans, but that should not matter. They have to go and get it done themselves. This is an opportunity to close the gap on Palace, which stands at five points.

I am not sure which Palace side will turn up. Roy Hodgson may be getting a new contract, but they need to get it done and over the line now. They are not a team who scores many goals, but I cannot separate them. Glenn Murray has come back into the team and could haunt his old club. I am slightly edging towards Brighton but it is hard to work out what is going on there currently.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Tottenham in the Premier League

This is another good test for Chelsea, who were shown up against Bayern Munich.

Bournemouth know what it means, and what they need to do to survive. I thought they were treated harshly at Burnley. The footballing network does not have a sympathy button. They folded when decisions went against them, which in a way was understandable.

Chelsea are effective on the counter-attack, but their home form is terrible. There is an awkwardness with Chelsea only hanging three points above Manchester United, with the others honing in too. Bournemouth are going to go all out for this. I feel they will and have to get something from this, with Chelsea's Champions League tie taking quite a bit out of them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: To Dare is to Do?

Although Chelsea suffered a European setback through the week, 82 per cent of Super 6 players are expecting them to take home three points from Bournemouth. Will you go against the grain and be part of the eight per cent of players who back a home win? Play for free.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Burnley are in great form. I still feel in recent weeks they have had rode their luck, with the decisions that have come their way. That could run out.

Newcastle have had the opposite effect. They were sitting in a precious position of safety, but still have plenty of work to do, with three games to win and only 11 remaining now - I think this is where it begins.

Burnley are unpredictable. Dwight McNeil added a goal from a different area, Matej Vydra has come back and played well, while Jay Rodriguez has been scoring too. Steve Bruce knows it has not been great recently, but they know if they can get this win it will be a step closer to safety for them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Honours Even

Despite 13.5 per cent of Super 6 players backing the same 2-1 scoreline as Charlie, over 30 per cent have sat on the fence and predicted a 1-1 draw at St James' Park. Where will you play your cards, with £250k up for grabs? Play for free.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

This is another stern test for both teams. My goodness what a performance for West Ham at Liverpool! But they end up with nothing. Some damage has been going on at West Ham; there is some inspiration there for them though on the plus side.

David Moyes' men were awful and scared at Manchester City, but went with a nothing-to-lose attitude at Liverpool.

Southampton are tremendously dangerous on the counter-attack. I have a feeling that West Ham will open the relegation door wide open. What amount of points is required for safety? It will be interesting.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: After Eight for the Hammers?

West Ham have failed to find a win from their last seven Premier League matches, yet 48 per cent of Super 6 entrants believe they will be victorious against Southampton in Saturday's round. Who will you side with? Play for free.

Watford vs Liverpool Live on

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over West Ham in the Premier League

I keep waiting for a defeat and then Liverpool seem to pull it out of the bag every time. This is another awkward one.

Watford are another team fighting for their life, but they did not offer too much at Manchester United. They were feeling sorry for themselves after their goal was overturned, but they have been doing that too regularly - they do not have the time. They have to take the game to Liverpool, but Nigel Pearson will have to play this one with cleverness.

I do not see how Liverpool do not win this game, with the pace, quality of wing-backs and attackers, and the midfielders tying it all together. It is only a matter of time before Liverpool drag you down and suffocate you.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Wolves predictions to follow on Friday after Europa League ties