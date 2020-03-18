Coronavirus: John Obi Mikel leaves Trabzonspor over virus fears

John Obi Mikel said he 'did not feel comfortable' playing football during the coronavirus outbreak

Former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel has left Turkish club Trabzonspor because games in the country are still going ahead.

Mikel, who made 368 appearances for Chelsea between 2006 and 2017, said he did not feel comfortable with top-flight games in Turkey being played despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Lig team confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian, who joined them last year and had a contract until May 2021, had left by mutual consent.

"There is more to life than football," the 32-year-old had said on Instagram on Saturday.

"I do not feel comfortable and don't want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

"Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times."

Five of the most prominent leagues in Europe - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - as well as the Champions League and Europa League, have all been suspended, but Turkish league games are going ahead without fans present.

The virus, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500 around the world, has also forced the postponement of the European Championship and Copa America. It has also affected a host of other international sporting events.