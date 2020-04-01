Emoji Quiz: Name that football club!

Forget the phrase 'another day, another dollar' - in these unprecedented times of isolation it's 'another day, another emoji quiz'.

Sky Sports is here to help you pass the time through this challenging period and, following the success of Tuesday's emoji quiz, we're back with another, this time focusing on football clubs.

Now it's over to you to see if you can reveal the names of 10 clubs from across Europe, but before you get cracking though, here's two handy pre-quiz tips - keep it simple and say what you see!

Oh, and make sure you stay tuned to the Sky Sports platforms later this week to see if you can solve our final Emoji quiz on football stadiums.

Good luck!