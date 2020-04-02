Emoji Quiz: Name that football stadium!
Can you solve our Emoji quiz to reveal the names of 10 football stadiums?
Last Updated: 02/04/20 7:01pm
They say good things come in threes.
First there was the emoji quiz on footballers, then came a second on football clubs and now, like any decent striker worth their salt, Sky Sports completes a hat-trick of quizzes with a third on football stadiums.
All that remains is for you to reveal the names of 10 stadiums from across Europe, but before you get cracking, here's two handy pre-quiz tips - keep it simple and say what you see!
Good luck!