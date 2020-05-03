Joe Biden threatens US Soccer as Megan Rapinoe says USA Women will continue fight for equal pay

USA Women co-captain Megan Rapinoe has vowed to continue the team's fight for equal pay, while Joe Biden has threatened US Soccer with a lack of funding unless it backs down over the issue.

The women's team's bid for equal pay was dismissed by a court in California on Saturday, after a judge threw out players' claims they were underpaid in comparison with the men's national team.

However, the judge allowed complaints of unfair medical, travel and training conditions to proceed to trial.

Rapinoe has been a leading voice in the fight for equal pay and following the ruling, the two-time World Cup winner tweeted: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."

US forward Alex Morgan also posted: "Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality."

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for this year's US presidential elections, has threatened US Soccer with a lack of funding for the 2026 World Cup unless it backs down over the issue.

He tweeted: "Don't give up this fight. This is not over yet. To US Soccer: equal pay, now.

"Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding."

Players had been seeking $66m (£52.8m) in damages under the Equal Pay Act, claiming they have been subject to ongoing institutionalised gender discrimination, including unequal pay, despite having the same job responsibilities as the men's national players.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgement.

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal the decision.

USA Women beat the Netherlands to claim a fourth World Cup title last summer making them the most successful side in history.

The judge, however, ruled that players' claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

The trial date is set for June 16.

Levinson said: "We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay.

"We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.

"We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them.

"We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us."

Billie Jean King, who famously battled for equal pay in tennis, offered words of encouragement to the team.

"This is a setback, but it is not the end of the fight," she wrote on Twitter.

"The pursuit of equality is a marathon not a sprint, and this lawsuit has generated a meaningful conversation about the treatment of women in sports.

"One ruling does not diminish its impact."