Ravel Morrison upset by Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand's claim he wasted his potential at Man Utd

Ravel Morrison has not made more than 30 appearances for any single club during his career

Former Manchester United youth prospect Ravel Morrison says he is "upset" by Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand's comments suggesting he has wasted his potential.

Rooney said Morrison was better than Paul Pogba "by a country mile" when they were coming through the ranks together at Old Trafford, with Sir Alex Ferguson describing him as "the best kid you'll ever see", according to Ferdinand.

Morrison, who made just three first-team appearances for United, is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old has also represented sides such as Lazio, Ostersunds, West Ham and QPR but has never made more than 30 appearances for a single club during his career.

"Obviously they're amazing comments especially from the player [Rooney] is; he's probably one of the best ever to come out of England, if not the best," Morrison told TalkSPORT when asked about the former United duo's claim.

"But it makes you a bit upset as well, because I could have gone a bit further, I should have gone a bit further and I'm still hoping to go further.

Morrison is on loan at Middlesbrough from Premier League side Sheffield United

"I knew I had ability, but I didn't realise and understand these players' thoughts at the time.

"If I could sit down and go back through my life they'd be a lot of things I would change.

"It was an every day thing for me when I was young, growing up at United, it was a nice environment to go into everyday with world-class players, it was enjoyable.

"And I know it's poor, but because I was there from the under-9s I would skip training some days. I would wake up and I would just skip it, I don't know why."

