Saul Niguez's 'new club' is academy project sponsored by Nike

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has revealed his "new club" is Club Costa City, an academy project based in Elche.

The Spain international, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, ran a countdown to the news announcement on his social media channels.

On Wednesday, with the countdown complete, Saul posted a video with a caption which read: "THERE IS A NEW TEAM IN THE CITY" with details about a project titled 'Club Costa City'.

Atletico Madrid's official Instagram account replied, saying: "We know how excited you are, and when things are done with this much excitement, they always turn out well. Good luck on your new adventure."

Club Costa City, formed by Niguez and his brother, brings together more than 30 teams and 500 players in all age categories in the Spanish city.

Reports in the British media have claimed Manchester United will attempt to lure the player - who has a £135m buyout clause - by offering him a wage increase to £200,000 a week.

Paul Pogba's future remains uncertain and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's scouts have reportedly been tracking Niguez as a potential replacement this summer.

Saul Niguez put Atletico Madrid ahead early on in their Champions League match with Liverpool

Saul sparkled as Atleti dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League with a defensive masterclass in late March, having been linked with a move to United four years ago when Louis van Gaal was in charge.

Niguez had fuelled the speculation surrounding his future with a social media post on Sunday, in which the 25-year-old - who has played 37 games for Atletico this season, scoring four goals - said to his followers they would have to wait for his announcement.