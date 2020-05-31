Saul Niguez: Atletico Madrid midfielder has fans guessing about his future after cryptic post

Saul Ninguez reportedly has a £135m buyout clause

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has told fans to await an announcement about his "new club" in three days.

The Spain international has long been linked with a move to Manchester United.

But in a cryptic Twitter post, the 25-year-old - who has played 37 games for Atletico this season, scoring four goals - has said to his followers that he will not reveal any details for 72 hours.

He wrote: "New club. I'll announce it in three days…"

If the news is transfer related, it would not be the first time Atletico fans have had to deal with players creating a spectacle around their departure from the club.

Two years ago, Antoine Griezmann released a half-hour long documentary, aired on Spanish TV, in which he deliberated whether he should stay at the club or leave.

Two different endings to the documentary, which showcased the France international deliberating at his French mansion with family, were recorded - one saying he would stay, the other that he would go.

He opted to remain, only to leave for Barcelona a year later.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez - but in which areas does he excel?

Latest reports in the British media claim United will attempt the lure a player with a £135m buyout clause by offering him a wage increase to £200,000 a week.

Paul Pogba's future remains uncertain and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's scouts have reportedly been tracking the Spain international as a potential replacement this summer.