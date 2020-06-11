FIFA allows transfer windows to open before season ends - but FA is discussing August-October

FIFA has announced that transfer windows can open before the end of the season

Football associations can open their transfer windows before the current season is finished under new temporary regulations issued by FIFA.

The world governing body has also announced that players can be registered for and play for up to three clubs - rather than the usual two - during the same season.

FIFA's regulations allow member associations to open windows immediately if they wish, but it does not mean clubs in England will suddenly be allowed to trade players.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has already said its clubs will not be permitted to sign players before July 25, after the delayed 2019-20 campaign is brought to an end.

And Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that the FA is discussing moving the domestic window to August until October, building consensus with other countries to ensure it is in line with the rest of Europe.

The French Football Federation (FFF) opened their domestic window on Monday, with their leagues having already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are also said to be looking at an August-to-October window for international transfers.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC), meanwhile, has already confirmed their transfer window will take place from September 1 to October 5, with the Serie A season also set to resume later this month.

FIFA has set the parameters and offered the necessary guidance and regulatory changes, but it is down to the individual member associations to confirm their transfer window opening and closing dates.

