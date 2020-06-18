Timo Werner: Chelsea complete signing of RB Leipzig forward

Timo Werner has completed his move to Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, subject to a medical.

The Germany international has agreed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea's second signing of the summer after Ajax's Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea have agreed to pay €50m (£45m) to trigger the release clause of Werner, who is set to earn more than €10m (£9m) per season in England.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

Discussing his move to west London, Werner told the official Chelsea website: "I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

"I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 93 goals and making 40 assists, developing into one of Europe's most coveted forwards.

🚨 Official: 🚨@TimoWerner will join @ChelseaFC at the end of the season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💪



We would like to wish him the very best of luck in West London, and are sure that he'll keep the blue flag flying high over the capital! 🔵#OneStepBeyond #Werner pic.twitter.com/CP2G7k7K0O — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 18, 2020

The 24-year-old will remain with RB Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining up with his new team-mates next month.

His current employers have backed Werner to be a success in the Premier League and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, speaking to the Chelsea website, added: "We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea.

"He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

"We can't wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season."

