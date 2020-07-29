Community Shield to take place on August 29 at Wembley
Liverpool will play either Arsenal or Chelsea in new season curtain-raiser
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 29/07/20 10:36am
The Community Shield will take place at Wembley on Saturday August 29, the FA has confirmed.
The traditional curtain-raiser for the new season will see Premier League champions Liverpool play either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in this Saturday's FA Cup final.
- Premier League 2020/21: What we know
- New football calendar - all the latest dates
- PL clubs in Europe may get extended break
The kick-off time for the game will be announced at a later date.
It has been reported that the match could welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially-distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.
The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.
The announcement comes after the Premier League revealed last week the 2020/21 season would start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.
The EFL has also confirmed the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8, 2021.
The dates of the new football calendar
Football is back and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, keep track of all the new dates...