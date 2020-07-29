Community Shield to take place on August 29 at Wembley

Man City won last season's Community Shield by beating Liverpool at Wembley

The Community Shield will take place at Wembley on Saturday August 29, the FA has confirmed.

The traditional curtain-raiser for the new season will see Premier League champions Liverpool play either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in this Saturday's FA Cup final.

The kick-off time for the game will be announced at a later date.

It has been reported that the match could welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially-distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

The announcement comes after the Premier League revealed last week the 2020/21 season would start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.

The EFL has also confirmed the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8, 2021.

