Reinier: Borussia Dortmund sign Real Madrid midfielder on two-season loan

Borussia Dortmund have signed Brazilian teenager Reinier from Real Madrid on a two-season loan deal.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Real on a six-year deal from Flamengo in January but is yet to make his debut for the La Liga club.

Reinier, a Brazil U23 international, follows in the footsteps of Achraf Hakimi who spent two years on loan at Dortmund before Real sold him to Inter Milan for £36.3m earlier this summer.

Reinier won the double of domestic title and Copa Libertadores with Flamengo in 2019

"Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions," said Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"We've been keeping tabs on the lad for over two years; in addition to his outstanding technical qualities, he also boasts a strong physical presence.

"Following the long break from competitive football, we'll give him the necessary time to adapt to professional football in Germany and he can then be an additional option for us going forward."

Reinier came through the youth ranks at Flamengo and won the double of domestic title and Copa Libertadores with the Brazilian giants in 2019.

"I'm happy that I'm now at BVB," said Reinier, who has made three appearances for Real Madrid reserves, scoring two goals. "The club is known for its focus on young players and improving them.

"I would like to learn a lot and play a lot here, help the team and be successful. I hope that we'll experience many happy moments together."

