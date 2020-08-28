Premier League clubs to reconsider vote on use of five substitutes

Premier League clubs are reconsidering their decision not to use five substitutes next season.

The Sun newspaper has claimed Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all want to use up to five substitutes in the upcoming season, despite an August 6 vote between Premier League clubs deciding to stick with a maximum of three replacements per match.

The issue is back on the agenda at a meeting next week, with clubs expected to vote again at a shareholders meeting on September 3.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) gave leagues the choice to extend the five subs rule for another season, with the Scottish Premier League opting to keep it.

But the Premier League was against the proposal as clubs - including newly-promoted West Brom, Leeds and Fulham - voted 13-7 last month to stick with the normal numbers.

Many believed the five substitutes rule was unfair as it only benefited wealthier clubs with bigger squads.

