Nations League round-up: Nicolo Barella's header enough as Italy edge past Netherlands

Nicolo Barella scored the only goal of the game as Italy beat Netherlands 1-0 to move top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Italy put the disappointment of drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday behind them as Barella headed the winner on the stroke of half-time.

In the same group, Poland secured a 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina with goals from Kamil Glik and West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki.

Haris Hajradinovic had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute but Poland recovered to seal all three points and move to third in the standings.

Romania edge past Austria

0:28 Alexandru Maxim with an audacious chip to give Romania a 3-1 lead over Austria in the Nations League Alexandru Maxim with an audacious chip to give Romania a 3-1 lead over Austria in the Nations League

Romania earned a narrow 3-2 victory in a hard-fought match with Austria in Northern Ireland's group, Alexandru Maxim's 69th-minute goal proving decisive.

Denis Alibec gave Romania the lead in the third minute before Christoph Baumgartner brought Austria level 14 minutes later.

Dragos Grigore restored Romania's lead early in the second half before Maxim's crucial third gave the visitors breathing space.

Substitute Karim Onisiwo gave Austria some late hope, but Romania held on for an excellent away win to move top of the group.

Norway scored three times in the opening 20 minutes as Northern Ireland's makeshift defence was made to pay in a 5-1 Nations League defeat at Windsor Park.

Scots top after Israel held by Slovakia

3:44 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League B2 game between Czech Republic and Scotland Highlights of the UEFA Nations League B2 game between Czech Republic and Scotland

Israel and Slovakia played out a 1-1 draw, substitute Ilay Elmkies with a late equaliser for the hosts to cancel out Michal Duris' goal.

Meanwhile, Scotland overcame a difficult makeshift Czech Republic team to win 2-1 in Olomouc.

Elsewhere...

Finally, in group C4, Belarus secured an important 2-1 win in Kazakhstan, while Lithuania won 1-0 in Albania.