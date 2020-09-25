Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal, Spurs vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports

Liverpool host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Watch Liverpool's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal and Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham live on Sky Sports next week.

Liverpool's victory over Lincoln on Thursday night means they will host Arsenal twice in a week - with the two clubs scheduled to meet each other on Monday night in the Premier League in front of the Sky Sports cameras, before they return on Thursday night at 7.45pm to broadcast the head-to-head at Anfield in round four - and a repeat of last season's clash at the same stage, when the Reds triumphed on penalties after a breathless 5-5 draw.

Among four other Sky Sports live games, Tottenham will also find themselves in front of the cameras when Jose Mourinho again comes up against Frank Lampard when his side face Chelsea in an enticing all-London derby, live on Tuesday night - with Spurs awarded a bye into the next round after Leyton Orient were forced to forfeit their third-round clash.

Newport's reward for beating Championship side Watford is a televised game with Newcastle on Wednesday, at 5.30pm, before Brighton host Manchester United on the same evening at 7.45pm. Brentford and Fulham's grudge match - after the Cottagers triumphed in last season's Championship play-off final - will also be broadcast on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Elsewhere, holders Manchester City travel to Burnley in round four, with Everton hosting West Ham, and Aston Villa facing Stoke City.

Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round match between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Sky Sports fourth-round televised games

Tues 29 Sep: Tottenham vs Chelsea (7.45pm)

Wed 30 Sep: Newport vs Newcastle (5.30pm)

Wed 30 Sep: Brighton vs Manchester United (7.45pm)

Thu 1 Oct: Brentford vs Fulham (5.30pm)

Thu 1 Oct: Liverpool vs Arsenal (7.45pm)

Quality of goals pleases Klopp in Lincoln thrashing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he liked a lot of things he seen in his 7-2 win over Lincoln in the Carabao Cup, especially the debuts ofJota and Tsimikas.

After putting seven past Lincoln at Sincil Bank on Thursday night to set up next week's fourth-round clash with Arsenal, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the quality of his side's goals, as well as their sheer number.

He told Sky Sports: "I was pleased by a lot of things; I saw a lot of good football. Everybody can take something from this game. Lincoln can, they stayed in the game and tried to their stuff, but we were really good in a formation we never play really.

Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round match between Lincoln and Liverpool.

"I liked a lot of things I saw tonight; the goals were really nice, the attitude of the boys, and our three centre halves are still fit!"

Ole praises Henderson as Man Utd cruise through

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to goalkeeper Dean Henderson for helping provide a safe path past Luton and into round four in their 3-0 win on Tuesday night.

He said: "Going through is the big thing. We've got a 'keeper back there who does his job, and we scored some nice goal towards the end where you can see the impact that they've had. Apart from that, we've had a good work out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Manchester United's 3-0 win against Luton as a 'good workout', but wouldn't be drawn on the club's transfer activity.

"It's the job our goalkeeper has to sometimes do. He has to stay concentrated, and make saves when needed. David de Gea has done that for years and years - Dean did that today.

"We'll just have to take it day by day and game by game. I didn't want to give the players who came on any more time than that as we'll have a hard day of training tomorrow!"

Carabao Cup round four draw