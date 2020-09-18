Karen Bardsley: Man City and England goalkeeper joy at playing after injury threatened career

0:50 Karen Bardsley is on the Women's Football Show on Friday at 6pm on Sky Sports Football Karen Bardsley is on the Women's Football Show on Friday at 6pm on Sky Sports Football

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has opened up about her struggles and having a new lease of life after a year out with a hamstring injury.

The America-born star is England Women's most-capped goalkeeper, has represented the Lionesses at three World Cups and has been crucial in City's six-year spell of success.

It has been 12 months of agony, though, after leaving England's World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway in 2019 with a hamstring injury and her career looking in tatters.

However, a fit-again Bardsley is bouncing back and told The Women's Football Show: "There were some times where I just didn't think I was ever going to be able to be able to play football again.

"I wasn't sure I was going to be the same player that I was. But after a lot of training, after some ups and downs over lockdown I just feel like I've kind of got a bit of a new outlook and a new lease of life.

Bardsley (left) has played in three World Cups for England

"To be honest I just want to enjoy myself, I just want to have fun. I think the girls are all very understanding of my journey and where I've been and where I want to go.

"Because the squad is so competitive our goal is obviously to win but along the way we want to enjoy ourselves and we want to improve so I'm really looking forward to it.

"I honestly can't think of enough words to explain how grateful and how happy I am be be back on the pitch."

