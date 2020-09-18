Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats and predictions for the eighth round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic host Livingston and Rangers travel to Hibernian.

Christopher Jullien will be assessed before kick-off for champions Celtic as they take on Livingston.

The French defender picked up a knock in training on Thursday.

Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.

Livingston manager Gary Holt says his squad will be unchanged for the trip to Glasgow.

Former Celtic striker Anthony Stokes left the club on Monday after failing to adapt to training on their artificial pitch.

Steve Lawson was back on the bench last weekend following a foot injury while fellow midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is pushing for a return from a similar problem. Centre-backs Jack Fitzwater and Alan Lithgow remain out.

Key stat: Celtic have won 10 of their 11 previous home games against Livingston in the Scottish top-flight, failing only in April 2019, a 0-0 draw.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Liam Smith is working his way back from a knock but is struggling for Dundee United as they prepare to face St Mirren.

The right-back has not played since a 1-0 win at Motherwell on August 8.

Defender Mark Connolly is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury and is back in training .

Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal will play his third and final match for St Mirren.

The Jambos stopper was called in by the Buddies on an emergency loan when they lost three goalkeepers following a coronavirus outbreak last week and has featured against Hibernian and Celtic.

But with third-choice keeper Peter Urminsky already back in Jim Goodwin's squad and Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness set to return from quarantine next week, Zlamal will bow out against United.

Key stat: This will be the first Scottish Premiership meeting between Dundee United and St. Mirren since January 2015, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer will be without Youssouf Mulumbu for Saturday's visit of Hamilton.

The 33-year-old former West Brom star has returned to Rugby Park for a third spell after more than a year out of the game but has tweaked a hamstring and will sit out the clash with Accies.

Midfielder Alan Power (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out.

Brian Rice has eight absentees for Hamilton.

Four Accies players, one of whom is defender Lee Hodson, are out through Covid-19 issues.

Four other players are injured with Rice left struggling to fill the bench.

Key stat: Kilmarnock are unbeaten in six home games against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D4) since a 0-1 reverse in January 2016.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Callum Booth will again be absent for St Johnstone as they host Ross County on Saturday.

The former Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Dundee United defender has been out for the past month with an Achilles problem but will return to training next week.

Boss Callum Davidson has no other injury concerns ahead of taking on the Staggies.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is hoping three players declare themselves fit for the trip.

Striker Billy Mckay came off with a calf a calf problem against Celtic last weekend.

Defender Connor Randall and midfielder Ross Draper were both carrying niggles after the game in Dingwall.

Key stat: St. Johnstone have only lost one of their last 14 Scottish Premiership games against Ross County (W5 D8) and are unbeaten in eight (W2 D6) since a 2-4 defeat in November 2016.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident Kemar Roofe has suffered no lasting damage after being replaced early during Thursday's win over Lincoln Red Imps.

The former Leeds striker came off with a tight calf in Gibraltar but it remains to be seen if he will be risked against Hibernian.

Leon Balogun does return to the squad heading to Leith after being forced to pull out of last week's win over Dundee United when he tweaked a quad in the warm-up but Ryan Jack (calf), Joe Aribo (ankle) and Brandon Barker (hamstring) remain out alongside long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee).

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan has been ruled out of the clash because of a health issue.

Loan winger Jamie Murphy will also have to sit out the game against his parent club. Sean Mackie is continuing his rehab while former St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn has been added to the squad after signing in midweek.

Tom James went out on loan to Wigan this week after not featuring for Hibs this season.

Key stat: Hibernian are without a win in eight league meetings with Rangers (D4 L4), losing each of the last four in a row.

Key stat: Hibernian are without a win in eight league meetings with Rangers (D4 L4), losing each of the last four in a row.

How to watch: Watch Hibs vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will look to freshen up his side amid their Europa League exertions as they prepare to face Motherwell.

Matty Kennedy missed Thursday's win over Viking while Tommie Hoban is likely to be rested after playing two games in quick succession early in his comeback from long-term injury.

Michael Devlin (hamstring), Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Ryan Edmundson (ankle) remain out.

Motherwell have a doubt over Allan Campbell after the midfielder went off injured during their midweek win over Coleraine.

Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin/knee) are continuing their rehabilitation work.

Midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are also long-term absentees after suffering knee injuries in the early stages of this season.

Key stat: None of the last 13 Scottish Premiership matches between Aberdeen and Motherwell have been drawn, with the Dons winning nine and losing four of these games since a 1-1 stalemate in October 2015.

Key stat: None of the last 13 Scottish Premiership matches between Aberdeen and Motherwell have been drawn, with the Dons winning nine and losing four of these games since a 1-1 stalemate in October 2015.

How to watch: Watch Hibs vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0