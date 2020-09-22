Luis Suarez: Italian police investigating irregularities around striker's citizenship test

Luis Suarez has been told he can leave Barcelona

Italian financial police and the Perugia public prosecutor's office have opened an investigation into allegations of irregularities regarding Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship exam last week.

Suarez flew into Perugia to take the test amid reports he was set to join Juventus from Barcelona.

In order to complete the move, the 33-year-old Uruguayan would have needed to have acquired Italian citizenship as Juventus have no available space in their squad for non-EU players.

However, it is alleged that Suarez was aware of the contents of the exam before taking it, and that his score was pre-assigned.

A statement from the Perugia public prosecutor's office said: "Some irregularities have emerged in the exam of certification of Italian, sat on September 17 by Uruguayan football player Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz, needed to obtain the Italian citizenship.

"From the investigation, it emerged that the topics in the exam had been agreed in advance with the applicant and that the relative mark had been attributed even before carrying out the exam, regardless of the fact that an elementary proficiency of the Italian language had been verified during remote classes carried out by lecturers of the University for Foreigners.

"Today, the Italian financial police are moving forward to capture the documents at the university offices, to verify the actions described beforehand and notify the information assurances for the crimes of revelation of professional secrecy, false representation committed by public officials in official documents and other."

Suarez's move to Juventus appears to have fallen through, with the Italian champions now set to re-sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrd.

Morata is likely to be replaced at Atletico by Suarez, who has been told be can leave Barcelona.

