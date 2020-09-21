Luis Suarez: Atletico Madrid eyeing move for Barcelona forward
Atletico hoping to finance deal by selling Alvaro Morata to Juventus with the Italian giants also keen on Suarez
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 21/09/20 2:28pm
Atletico Madrid are looking to finance a deal for Luis Suarez - should he be allowed to leave La Liga rivals Barcelona.
It was thought Suarez was close to agreeing terms with Italian champions Juventus but a free transfer can only happen if the player agrees a severance package, having a contract at the Nou Camp which runs until the end of the 2020/21 season.
The 33-year-old even flew to Italy to take an Italian exam in the city of Perugia in a bid to secure an Italian passport to help facilitate the move so he would not count as a foreign signing.
Atletico will look to finance any potential move by offloading Alvaro Morata with Juventus also interested in the Spain international if they cannot get a deal for Suarez over the line.
Sky in Italy report any Morata deal would cost Juve around £9.2m for a season-long loan with a £41.2m option to buy.
The Serie A champions had also hoped to sign former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko but he remains unavailable while Roma's move for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik continues to stall.
