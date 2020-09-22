Arturo Vidal: Inter Milan sign midfielder from Barcelona

Arturo Vidal returns to Serie A after playing for Juventus between 2011 and 2015

Inter Milan have signed midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barcelona for just over £900,000.

The Chilean's move to the San Siro sees him reunite with Inter boss Antonio Conte, with whom he won three Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus.

At 33, Vidal is the latest veteran to join Inter during this transfer window, following the arrivals of 31-year-old Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United and 34-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov from Roma.

Conte will be hoping the trio's experience can help Inter win trophies this season after they finished as runners-up in both Serie A and the Europa League during the previous campaign.

Vidal's exit from Barcelona comes as the Spanish side look to rebuild following their first season without a trophy in 12 years.

Vidal and Conte won Serie A every season they were together at Juventus

Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Arda Turan have already left the Nou Camp, while youngsters Carles Perez and Marc Cucurella have been sold. Luis Suarez could also be set to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

However, captain Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona after reversing his decision to leave, and he paid tribute to Vidal in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

He said: "I only knew you from playing against you and I always thought you were a phenomenon, but after being lucky enough to get to know you personally you surprised me even more.

"We shared many things in the last two years and you made a huge impact on the dressing room and will be dearly missed. I wish you all the best luck in your new club and I'm sure our paths will cross again."

A statement on Barcelona's website read: "FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Arturo Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

