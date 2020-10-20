Premier League squads: Danny Rose, Connor Wickham, Christian Atsu among players sidelined

Danny Rose, Connor Wickham and Christian Atsu are among the players sidelined as the 2020/21 Premier League squads were confirmed.
Striker Wickham, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, has not been given a number at Crystal Palace along with Wayne Hennessey, who misses out to the new Eagles No 1 Jack Butland.
Atsu, meanwhile, is one of four Newcastle players whose contracts expire at the end of this campaign and have not been registered in the 25-man group along with Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons.
Atsu made 24 appearances for the Magpies last season but failed to score, and he played in a team with on-loan Danny Rose, who has been left out of Tottenham's 25-man group for the coming campaign.
Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic have been left out of Everton's squad, while Petr Cech has been sensationally named in Chelsea's a fourth-choice goalkeeper but on a non-contract basis.
Long-term injured Brighton players Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone have been given squad numbers in the hope they can play before the New Year, while new signing Danny Welbeck has been given No 18.
Manchester United have omitted England centre-back Phil Jones and goalkeeper Sergio Romero from their Premier League squad; two players who will not play club football until at least January having also been left out of the Champions League group.
Each squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the 'Home Grown Player' (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be 'home grown'.
Clubs are also allowed an additional list of registered U21 players.