Premier League to drop pay-per-view matches, confirms chief executive Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has told MPs the league will be "changing direction" away from pay-per-view matches.
The scheme was agreed between the Premier League and its broadcast partners, Sky and BT, to show games that were not originally scheduled to be broadcast live.
It allows supporters to watch all of their teams' matches while stadiums remain empty due to Government rules aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, while also providing a source of income for clubs who are currently going without matchday revenue.
However, supporters' groups have criticised the scheme, with some fans choosing to donate the £14.95 fee to charity instead.
Appearing in front of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting on Tuesday morning, Masters said: "We took a decision to move to pay-per-view and now we are reviewing that decision.
"We have listened to feedback, we will be changing direction and moving away from it and taking another step that will see us through lockdown, the Christmas period and into January. I can't announce what it is."
Last month, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley urged the Premier League to reconsider its pay-per-view plan, despite his club voting for its introduction.
Ashley said Newcastle supported the move as there was "no realistic or viable alternative", but has since called for the £14.95 fee to be lowered, as well as proposing the Government should remove VAT from the cost and some of the revenue should be given to the English Football League.