Armistice Day: Sporting world commemorates the fallen

Sporting tributes have been paid as the United Kingdom paused to commemorate Armistice Day.

The sporting world joined the general public in falling silent to remember the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives serving in conflicts around the world.

Services took place on a much reduced scale this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and members of the public were encouraged to observe the traditional 11am two minute silence from home.

England's footballers, who are preparing to take on the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Thursday, stopped training and observed the two minute silence.

The official England Twitter account and the FA posted images entitled, 'Football Remembers'.

There were similar scenes with Wales and Scotland, with the latter doing so at their Oriam base before flying out to Belgrade on Wednesday afternoon for their Euro 2020 play-off clash with Serbia.

We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/LIsYRDwn8W — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Premier League has invited fans to bid for match worn poppy-embroidered kits worn by top flight clubs over the last two match weekends, and all proceeds raised from auction sales will go towards the Royal British Legion.

Signed special-edition shirts go on sale with the proceeds helping @PoppyLegion



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/YMWECeHxqD pic.twitter.com/b4qd2razS8 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 10, 2020

Leicester City's King Power Stadium has also turned red this week to help raise support and funds for the poppy appeal, while Foxes striker Jamie Vardy took to Twitter to pay his respects and remember those who lost their lives.

King Power Stadium lights up red this week in support of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and #ArmisticeDay #LightUpInRed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OOisudrDNT — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 11, 2020

Other Premier League sides, including champions Liverpool and Manchester United, have also paid their respects with social media posts.

Today, we remember those who selflessly gave their lives for us in armed conflict.#ArmisticeDay #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/Bjz18Ovx1a — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 11, 2020

Sheffield United posted a picture of their Bramall Lane ground with the caption 'Lest We Forget', while Southampton uploaded a shot of captain James Ward-Prowse and Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles laying wreaths at St Mary's.

League One side Accrington Stanley have opened a new memorial garden to honour the sacrifices of those who fought for their country.

Image: Accrington Stanley have unveiled a new memorial garden

The club has strong links with the Accrington Pals battalion which lost 241 soldiers in the opening half-hour alone of the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

And the Women's Super League's official Twitter page also paid their respects to mark Armistice Day.

England's rugby players and staff paused their training session, ahead of their Autumn Nations Cup match with Georgia, to observe a period of silence.

At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them.#LestWeForget #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/gK1XaOnDKa — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 11, 2020

While England's cricket account on Twitter posted a simple but powerful message of 'Lest We Forget', with a striking silhouette of a soldier the chosen image.