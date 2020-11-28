Christian Eriksen: Ex-Tottenham midfielder all-but certain to leave Inter Milan in January

Christian Eriksen's move to Inter Milan has not worked out and he is all-but certain to leave the club in January, according to their chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

The Denmark midfielder, who only joined the Serie A club from Tottenham in January, has struggled for playing time this season and Marotta has admitted he does not fit into manager Antonio Conte's system.

Eriksen has already cast doubt on his future at San Siro and now, just a week after suggesting he could leave if he wishes, Marotta has said the 28-year-old could be "functional" for them in the January transfer window.

"If by January Eriksen has played little, he will himself ask to leave," Marotta told Sky in Italy.

"We have to do it without any controversy from one side or the other, simply by considering it as a positive transfer move that has not been functioning for our technical-tactical needs.

"Will Eriksen be useful for this January's transfer window? Functional is the most correct term. It happens. Football history is full of cases like this; that there are players who turn out not to be functional to a guideline in the system of play. It is up to the manager to evaluate this.

Image: Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted Eriksen does not fit into Antonio Conte's system

"Last January, we grabbed an opportunity; we signed the player for €20m, and he is a very good player. Then some difficulties can exist, but the manager has the right and the duty to pick the 11 players who give him more guarantee.

"Any ideas for his replacement? We always look at opportunities. It is not easy to find solutions that are suitable for us."

Eriksen joined Inter in a £16.9m deal in January, having become unsettled at Tottenham after the 2018-19 season, when Spurs reached the Champions League final.

That summer, he had admitted he was interested in a new challenge, but no move emerged for the Dane despite interest from Manchester United, who have since signed Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek in his position.

United have again been linked with Eriksen this month in the Italian press, while Arsenal have also been mentioned along with Eriksen in recent reports in the UK.