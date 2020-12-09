PSG, Istanbul Basaksehir players right to walk off, says Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari says he is "deeply disturbed" by the allegations that a match official used racist language in Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu is alleged to have used a racist term when identifying Basaksehir's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, during an incident in the 14th minute of the match.

Webo was shown a red card during the exchange on the touchline and the match was later suspended when Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain players walked off the pitch, with the game rescheduled for Wednesday with a new team of match officials.

Bhandari believes the players were right to walk off in protest. When asked for his reaction to the events in Paris, he told Sky Sports News: "I'm really saddened to see that and deeply disturbed that it's come from a match official.

"I think the heartening thing was the reaction of both sets of players walking off the pitch. We saw this a few weeks ago in the United States, with Landon Donovan leading his team off the pitch.

"I think that genie is out of the bottle. We saw Darren Lewis on one of your programmes on Sunday talking about that and encouraging the players, that if they face that kind of abuse… your obligation is not to just stay there and entertain.

"You can use your power to walk off the pitch. I think the players did the right thing and in future they'll feel more confident to do that if something similar happens again."

UEFA released a statement on Tuesday night confirming an investigation has been launched into the incident and Bhandari is hopeful appropriate sanctions will be imposed if racist language is found to have been used.

"I think we have to let the process take its course and hopefully they'll do a thorough investigation and there will be appropriate sanctions," added Bhandari.

"This is a slightly different one. Normally when we're having these sort of conversations we're talking about a club, or a set of fans, or an international federation.

"Quite often there we feel that there isn't the confidence that there is an appropriate sanction. I've certainly been active in suggesting that we ought to change the way in which we articulate those sanctions.

"Rather than saying it's £10,000, or £50,000, we should do it as a percentage of turnover or gate receipts, so that it's easier then to compare. Obviously in this case it's going to be very different because it's a match official. It's probably a really unusual situation.

"Even if this person didn't get a life ban, say they got a ban with some education, I'm not sure how easy it would be for that person to officiate again and whether the players would accept that."

Bhandari pleased with Millwall support

There were more positive scenes at The Den on Tuesday night, as Millwall supporters applauded their players for displaying an anti-racism message ahead of their match against QPR.

In contrast to Saturday's game against Derby, there were no boos heard as QPR players and match officials took a knee ahead of kick-off, although the home side opted not to take the knee.

Both sets of players also linked arms and held aloft a banner which said 'Inequality' with the 'In' crossed out, as a show of solidarity against racism and other social injustices.

Millwall also wore Kick It Out's logo on their matchday shirts in place of one of their main sponsors and Bhandari was pleased with the support shown by the Championship club.

"Probably like the rest of the world we were all holding our breath and hoping that the fans would respect what was going on, on the pitch," he said.

"I was pleased to see that there was applause and cheers. Ultimately what do we want to create with this? We want to create unity and cohesion.

"It may be a different message to what other clubs are using, it may be different to taking the knee, but ultimately they've got all the club behind it.

"They've got the fans and the players, and it was really important that the players were part of this.

"What we wanted to create was the ability for the players to protest in a way in which they felt comfortable and free from the risk of sanction."

Bhandari added: "QPR haven't been taking the knee but decided to last night. That's a free choice.

"What I would rather us focus on is, this created some cohesion and unity and that's actually what we're after."