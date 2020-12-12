Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions for Dundee United vs Rangers and Celtic vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Download the Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Despite their recent Covid-related issues, it was a strong Dundee Utd side that played Livingston last weekend. Perhaps missing the goalscoring form of Nicky Clark is more damaging, the former Rangers man would have loved the opportunity to get on the scoresheet for this one. Right now, it's hard to see Rangers losing a goal, far less a game, and their form is relentless. Slowly dismantling Ross County in the Highlands last weekend to record yet another four-goal victory was very impressive given how well County had fared against Celtic previously. It's never easy coming back from European action, but Steven Gerrard has managed this squad so well this season. It's astonishing that just three goals have been conceded in 16 league games, giving them a perfect platform for success.

PREDICTION: 1-2

I imagine every Celtic supporter would have been delighted to see David Turnbull get his first goal for the club in an impressive display against Lille on Thursday night. Given how poor Celtic have been in midfield, Turnbull will undoubtedly get a run in the side now. Ismaila Soro, the young man from the Ivory Coast, was also a standout in the Celtic midfield and should feature more often too. Having been backed by the Celtic board twice in the space of a week, Neil Lennon simply has to see his side get back to winning ways, but it won't be easy against a Kilmarnock side under Alex Dyer that earned a point against Celtic earlier in the season.

PREDICTION: 2-0