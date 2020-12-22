Premier League clubs in Tier 4 to be tested for coronavirus twice a week

Premier League clubs in Tier 4 areas will be tested for Covid-19 twice a week as soon as it is practically possible to do so.
Players and staff at top flight clubs have been tested on a weekly basis since the start of the 2020-21 season but testing at clubs in Tier 4 areas will now revert to the level used during 'Project Restart' in the summer.
The increased testing will be widened out to clubs in lower-tier areas from next month.
- Seven positive tests in Premier League testing
- Millwall, Ipswich postpone games after Covid-19 outbreaks
The Government placed large parts of south-east and eastern England into Tier 4 over fears of a new strain of the virus which is believed to be more transmissible.
The Premier League clubs currently in Tier 4 are Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham.
The Premier League had said when it cut testing back to once a week at the start of the new season that it would keep testing levels under review.
The league's latest figures were released on Monday night, and showed there were seven positive cases out of 1,569 players and club staff tested.