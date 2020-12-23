Wolves vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Wolves' Belgium international Leander Dendoncker is a doubt after being injured in his side's 2-1 win over Chelsea in midweek.

Meanwhile, the home side will also be without both Jonny and Raul Jimenez with long-term injuries.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Giovani Lo Celso will miss the entire festive period through injury.

The Argentina international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to Leicester and is set for a spell on the sidelines during a busy run of games.

Fellow midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will be available at Molineux, however.

Image: Spurs will assess Gareth Bale ahead of their trip to Wolves

Spurs will assess Gareth Bale after the Wales international came off in his side's 3-1 League Cup last-eight win at Stoke with a calf injury.

Bale put his side ahead in the first half but felt a niggle and asked Mourinho to come off at the interval.

Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) will miss out.

How to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 27th December 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Jones Knows Prediction

This is a big period for Jose Mourinho.

For a manager who guarantees results, three straight league defeats wouldn't exactly sit well with all concerned with Spurs. In fact, it's something they haven't experienced in the Premier League since November 2012 when they suffered straight defeats to Wigan, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Wolves were on the end of a typical Burnley performance on a wet and windy night at Turf Moor - a game where Nuno Espirito Santo cleverly diverted the attention from his team selection failings with a pretty unnecessary dig at referee Lee Mason. For this one, where counter-attacking will be on the menu, surely Adama Traore will be ushered back in from the start.

It's always easy to forgive a team a defeat at Burnley, and at Molineux, Wolves still are a tricky team for the big teams to deal with - as seen when beating Chelsea in their previous fixture.

The first goal will undoubtedly shape this match more than usual. It's too tight to call.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Following their 3-2 win at Spurs in the last Premier League meeting between the sides, Wolves are looking to secure back-to-back league wins against them for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign, when they completed a league double over them.

Spurs have won each of their last three Premier League away games against Wolves, netting at least twice each time. Indeed, just one of Spurs' four Premier League defeats to Wolves has come at Molineux (0-1 in February 2010).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won 17 of their 19 Premier League home games when scoring the first goal, drawing the other two.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 22 in the competition (W12 D8). Spurs haven't lost three consecutive league games since November 2012 under André Villas-Boas.

After winning their first four Premier League away games this season, Spurs are winless in their last three on the road (D2 L1). However, they're yet to lose consecutive away league games under José Mourinho.

Having netted 15 goals in their first five Premier League games this season (3 per game), Tottenham have netted just 10 in their last nine in the competition (1.1 per game). 20 of their 25 league goals this season (80%) have been scored by either Heung-Min Son (11) or Harry Kane (9).

