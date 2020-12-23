Carabao Cup: Manchester United host Manchester City in semi-finals; Spurs take on Brentford

Manchester United will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while Tottenham host Championship side Brentford.

The semi-finals are usually two-legged affairs but will be played over just one match on this occasion, in the week commencing January 4.

The final had initially been scheduled for February 28 but is now set to be played at Wembley on April 25.

The EFL said: "It is the objective of the League to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final from its original date."

The Manchester clubs have won the last five finals between them, with United's 3-2 win over Southampton in 2017 interrupting a run of City dominance.

Pep Guardiola's team are bidding to win the trophy for a fourth year in succession and a sixth time in eight years,

City knocked their local rivals out at the semi-final stage last season and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It is the worst game to lose probably, a semi-final.

"At least when you get to a final, you get that feeling, and the build-up.

"So we are going to do everything we can to get to the final in a good state - of course we have many league games before that."

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are bidding to lift the cup for the first time since a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the 2008 final.

They will be favoured to beat Brentford, although the Championship club have already knocked out four Premier League sides in Southampton, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"I don't think United will fear City anywhere near as much as they would have a year ago, and definitely not two years when City were unplayable.

"Playing City a couple of weeks ago at Old Trafford, I don't think United will think they have anything to worry about. City are a good side, but they are not the side they were two years ago, and United can win, home or away against City.

"City are a good side, they are a team that can beat you on any given day, but United shouldn't have anything to fear.

Cavani, Martial strike late for Man Utd

2:02 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between Everton and Manchester Utd

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial sent Manchester United into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, as they won 2-0 at Everton.

Cavani found the bottom corner in the 88th minute to break the deadlock in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday night, while substitute Martial sealed the win with the last kick of the game at Goodison Park.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures Date Opponent Competition Kick-off Dec 26 Leicester (a) Premier League 12.30pm Dec 29 Wolves (h) Premier League 8pm Jan 1 Aston Villa (h) Premier League 8pm Jan 6 Man City (h) Carabao Cup TBC Jan 9 Watford (h) FA Cup 8pm Jan 17 Liverpool (a) Premier League 4.30pm Jan 20 Fulham (a) Premier League 8.15pm Jan 27 Sheff Utd (h) Premier League 8.15pm Jan 30 Arsenal (a) Premier League 5.30pm

Brentford reach first major semi

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Brentford and Newcastle

Brentford progressed to a first major cup semi-final in their history as they beat Newcastle 1-0 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Never in their 131-year existence had the Bees made it to the last four of either the FA Cup or League Cup, but Josh Dasilva's second-half goal (66) was enough to see the club reach that stage on Tuesday night.

Manchester City cruise past Arsenal

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Man City

Manchester City kept their Carabao Cup defence firmly on track after easing past Arsenal with a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium to book their place in the semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 18 games without a defeat in the League Cup as they bid to win the competition for a fourth straight time.

Spurs too slick for Stoke

2:06 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between Stoke and Tottenham

Tottenham remain on track for a first piece of silverware since 2008 after beating Championship side Stoke City 3-1 to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has now reached the League Cup semi-finals for a fifth time, going on to win the competition on each of the previous four occasions his side have got to this stage (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15 and 2016-17).