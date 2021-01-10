Eberechi Eze: FA to probe Crystal Palace winger's attendance at QPR vs Fulham FA Cup tie

Eberechi Eze's visit to his former club QPR on Saturday for their FA Cup third-round tie against Fulham is being investigated by the Football Association.

The winger, who joined Crystal Palace from QPR for £20m in the summer, sat in the directors' box at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as Rangers were beaten 2-0 in extra-time by Fulham.

It is understood that Eze was an invited guest of QPR for the tie, with his attendance conditional on him complying with Covid-19 protocols and returning a negative coronavirus test. He complied with all of these.

The FA has told Sky Sports News it will be looking into Eze's attendance and the governing body has stated that, contrary to some reports, it did not grant the 22-year-old approval to go to the game.

QPR boss Mark Warburton said: "I've no idea whether he broke protocols or not. You'd have to ask our health and safety officer because that's above my pay-grade.

"I want to talk about the game. What other players do in their own time, I can't comment on that. It's not my area of expertise. Far from it."

Sky Sports News has contacted Crystal Palace and QPR for further comment.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson this week made it clear to his players that no further breaches of Government coronavirus guidelines will be accepted after captain Luka Milivojevic breached the rules on New Year's Eve.

Milivojevic issued an apology on Wednesday after his household mixed with Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and his family.