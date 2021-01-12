Coronavirus: EFL positive cases rise to 123 after further mandatory testing

The EFL has confirmed a further 11 positive coronavirus cases following additional mandatory testing, bringing the total to 123 for the latest week of results.

On Friday, the EFL reported 112 positive tests from its strategic league-wide testing programme, but has since conducted further tests at six clubs.

The additional testing means a total of 4038 players and club staff were tested between January 4 and January 10. The results include zero positive tests from 31 EFL clubs.

Brentford are the latest club to be heavily impacted, with their next two Championship fixtures against Bristol City and Reading suspended after multiple positive cases, including manager Thomas Frank.

Image: Brentford's match with Bristol City at the Brentford Community stadium on Wednesday has been postponed

This week, the EFL moved to twice-weekly testing following multiple match postponements across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The Premier League has been testing its players and club staff twice a week since December 28 and recorded 36 positive cases in the latest week's results.

Derby set to resume training after negative tests

Image: Wayne Rooney can now prepare his Derby players to face Rotherham on Saturday

Derby were given the all-clear on Tuesday morning after club officials organised the complicated logistical task of arranging for the whole squad to be tested on Monday, while the players and staff remained in isolation at their homes.

Wayne Rooney's squad will return to their Moor Farm training ground after the whole of their first team and backroom team tested negative for coronavirus.

They were forced to field a team of academy players for their FA Cup third-round fixture with Chorley on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney and his coaching team can now begin preparations in earnest for their Championship fixture at home to Rotherham on Saturday.