Frank Lampard: Chelsea head coach insists he does not listen to talk over his future

Frank Lampard insists he does not listen to the speculation over his future, but admits he is aware of the pressure that comes with being Chelsea head coach.

Lampard's position has come under mounting scrutiny after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at top-four rivals Leicester on Tuesday, a result which leaves them eighth in the Premier League.

The Blues have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions, leading to reports the club could be interested in RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann should Lampard's position become untenable.

Out-of-work managers Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel are understood to be interested in the Chelsea job if it becomes available, but when asked about the speculation ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Luton, Lampard said: "I don't listen to it.

"There's something everywhere if you want to scroll through social media. I don't do that.

"I'm not stupid, I know the pressures that come with managing a top football club but I only do my job. It doesn't matter to me."

Lampard knows the risks that come with being Chelsea boss more than most, having seen eight permanent managers leave the club during his hugely successful playing career at Stamford Bridge, but says that does not come into his current thinking.

"Absolutely not because my career here was fantastic and it's set in stone," he said. "When I say fantastic, I'm not giving it the big I am, I'm talking about the success that I was proud to be part of.

"The link I have here with the fans and the support I get from them is amazing. I knew when I came into the job as a manager that can change - there are things that you can't control.

"You do your best and I'll continue to do that while I'm managing the club. It doesn't change how I feel - wherever I work, I'll give my all."

'Tomori will be a top player'

Fikayo Tomori is set to become the third player, after Danny Drinkwater and Lucas Piazon, to leave Chelsea this month, but Lampard offered a ringing endorsement of the defender ahead of his move to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old is set to join the Italian club on loan after playing just four times for the Blues this season.

Milan will have the option to buy Tomori for around £25m, but even though he may not return to Chelsea, Lampard believes the England international can become a "top player".

"I have five centre-backs," he said. "I can't do this job and expect to appease every fan - that's football.

"When we're on a long unbeaten run, nobody questions it - maybe they do when you're not playing so well. But I have to pick two out of the five.

"Fikayo's a developing player, a very, very good player. I've seen him rise from arriving at Derby to becoming one of the best defenders in the Championship, then an England international and a Chelsea regular.

"So I think his journey's been great and whatever his next step is, he's going to be a top player."