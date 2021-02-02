Sergio Aguero: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says striker back in training but 'a few weeks away' from return

Sergio Aguero has been cleared to return to training with Manchester City but is still "a few weeks" away from playing, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The striker has missed City's last seven games after being forced into an extended period of isolation.

On January 10, it was confirmed he was a close contact of somebody who tested positive, and then Aguero himself returned a positive diagnosis 11 days later.

Aguero said on Twitter on Sunday he was symptom free and ready to return to action, but Guardiola has urged caution.

"He is still not training on the field," he said. "He started to move a little yesterday but he will need a few weeks.

"The important thing is he tested negative and he is healthy again."

City are currently enjoying an outstanding run of form, winning a club-record 12 games in succession in all competitions.

Eight of those wins have come in the Premier League, taking them to the top of the table and establishing them as title favourites after what had been an indifferent start to the season.

But Guardiola insists he is not paying much attention to the overall situation as he prepares for Wednesday's trip to Burnley.

He said: "Six weeks ago we were not contenders for anything, six weeks later we are. Everything can change so quick.

"We could drop five points in two games. It has happened to other teams so it could happen to us. All I am concerned about is Burnley."