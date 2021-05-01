Jose Mourinho in no rush to return to football following Tottenham sacking

Jose Mourinho says he is no rush to return and will "wait to be back in football" after being sacked by Tottenham on April 19.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019, leading the north London club to a sixth-placed finish in his debut campaign in charge.

The 58-year-old lost his job following a disappointing second half of his second season where Spurs dropped from the top of the Premier League to outside the European places.

Mourinho left the north London club just six days before their Carabao Cup final at Wembley, which Manchester City won 1-0.

0:51 Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp jokes he is ready to return to the club to replace Mourinho. Redknapp was speaking on Redknapp's Big Night Out which airs on Thursdays at 10pm on Sky One and TV streaming service NOW

"I have no plans," Mourinho told the Times Magazine.

"I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday.

"I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I'll wait to be back in football.

"Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has lost 10 league matches in the same season for the first time in his career.

0:29 Jamie Carragher tells Monday Night Football that he does not think Mourinho will manage in England again following his sacking by Tottenham

Jamie Carragher said Mourinho's "ship has sailed" on his Premier League management career after the three-time league winner was sacked by Tottenham.

Mourinho's spell at Tottenham was his fourth in the Premier League following two stints at Chelsea and another at Manchester United, but given his past - and present - allegiances, Carragher told Monday Night Football he doesn't see a way for Mourinho to join another club in the division.

"I don't see Mourinho back in the Premier League, I think that ship's sailed now," he said.

"I struggle to think of any club - he's been at Spurs, so he's not going to Arsenal, he's been at United so he's not going to City, Liverpool wouldn't have him.

"Would he go to a middle of the table club? I just don't see him there, I really don't. It's either international football or maybe Italy.

"The Italian champions this year will be Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte, who plays his type of football - so maybe you can get away with it a little bit more in Italy, because it was certainly a turn-off for Spurs supporters."