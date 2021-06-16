Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich winger eyes Premier League move after rejecting new contract offer

Kingsley Coman's desire to play in the Premier League is one of the main factors in his recent decision to reject a new contract offer from Bayern Munich.

Sky in Germany report that the France international winger is becoming increasingly unsettled at Bayern, where he has asked for a significant pay rise and feels underappreciated.

Coman is understood to be looking for a new deal at the financial level of Leroy Sane, who joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City last summer.

The 25-year-old has been with Bayern since 2015 but his current deal runs until the summer of 2023, making the renewal less of a priority for the Bavarians.

Club president Uli Hoeness said in an interview with MagentaTV: "We're very relaxed there. I think the financial ceilings will not be exceeded.

"If he doesn't accept it, in the end you have to be consistent as a club.

"With [David] Alaba, we obviously didn't like to lose him but the contract expired. With Kingsley, we still have two years - until then a lot will happen in the world."

