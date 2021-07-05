North London derby and Tottenham vs Chelsea among live Premier League on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports will be showing more mouth-watering Premier League matches live in September, including the north London derby and Tottenham vs Chelsea.

After the early September international break, Premier League football will be back on TV on Saturday September 11 as Chelsea take on Aston Villa, with Leeds vs Liverpool and Everton vs Burnley also live over the weekend.

The second Friday Night Football of the season comes on September 17 as Newcastle welcome Leeds to St James' Park, followed by Aston Villa vs Everton the following day.

A superb Super Sunday doubleheader sees Manchester United travel to West Ham, before a huge London derby as Tottenham take on Chelsea.

It's another huge fixture for Nuno Espirito Santo's side the following weekend when they play the first north London derby of the season, travelling to Arsenal on Sunday September 16.

That weekend also sees Premier League newcomers Brentford host Liverpool on Saturday September 25, before Southampton vs Wolves on Super Sunday.

Live fixtures on Sky Sports in September is rounded off with another Premier League derby on Monday Night Football as Crystal Palace welcome Brighton to Selhurst Park.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

September fixtures live on Sky

Image: Tottenham and Chelsea meet on Sunday September 19, live on Sky Sports

Saturday September 11 - Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 12 - Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 13 - Everton vs Burnley, kick-off 8pm

Friday September 17 - Newcastle vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 18 - Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 19 - West Ham vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 19 - Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 25 - Brentford vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 26 - Southampton vs Wolves, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 26 - Arsenal vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 27 - Crystal Palace vs Brighton, kick-off 8pm

August fixtures live on Sky

Image: Play-off winners Brentford begin their Premier League campaign live on Sky Sports in August

Friday August 13 - Brentford vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 14 - Norwich vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 15 - Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 15 - Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 21 - Brighton vs Watford, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 22 - Southampton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 22 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 23 - West Ham vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 28 - Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 29 - Burnley vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 29 - Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Friday, August 6.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.