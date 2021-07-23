Celtic transfer news: Hoops targeting Man City defender Yan Couto

Celtic are interested in signing Manchester City right-back Yan Couto.

The Hoops hope to bring the 19-year-old Brazilian to Parkhead on loan for next season, but face competition for his services from clubs in Portugal.

Couto, who won the U17 World Cup with Brazil in 2019, spent last season on loan at La Liga 2 club Girona where he made four appearances in the Copa del Rey and featured 22 times in the Segunda Division.

He joined Manchester City last summer from Brazilian side Coritiba and remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

Meanwhile, Celtic have signed Japan winger Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe.

He is Ange Postecoglou's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday, Liel Abada from Israeli club Maccabi Petah Tikva, and Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan.

Kristoffer Ajer has departed Celtic Park to join Premier League newcomers Brentford in a £13.5m deal.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admits he has been left frustrated by delays in the club's recruitment policy due to coronavirus.

The Australian joined the club this summer with the task of wrestling the Scottish Premiership title back from the hands of Old Firm rivals Rangers.

But with just over a week to go before the new campaign, progress in the transfer market has hampered the new man's plans to rebuild the squad.

0:37 Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he expects more new signings to join the club in the next few weeks

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Postecoglou said: "It's probably the one area we're chipping away but not having the visible results.

"Of course we've signed Liel Abada who came in and had a fantastic debut as well as Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi but both of them are not here right now which are the challenges of the world we live in at the moment.

"That's the frustrating bit - it would have been great to have those two boys in already and the other ones we are working on concluded a bit quicker."

