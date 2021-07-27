Jules Kounde: Chelsea in talks with Sevilla over signing France centre-back

Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over signing France international Jules Kounde.

The 22-year-old centre-back moved to the Spanish club two years ago and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most promising defenders in Europe.

He helped Sevilla qualify for the Champions League last season and was part of France's Euro 2020 squad this summer.

Kounde has also attracted the interest of Manchester City, who held talks with Sevilla over signing him last season.

More to follow....

This is a breaking Chelsea news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.