Harry Kane: Tottenham striker could rejoin team-mates at training on Friday

Harry Kane has been isolating at Tottenham's training ground hotel since returning to the UK on Saturday; 28-year-old had been due to report for training on August 2 but insisted his late return was "planned"; watch Spurs vs Man City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm

Thursday 12 August 2021 14:04, UK

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (PA)
Image: Harry Kane may be in contention to face Manchester City on Sunday

Harry Kane could rejoin his Tottenham team-mates at training for the first time this season on Friday, if he returns a negative coronavirus test to end his period of isolation.

The striker will take his day-five PCR Covid-19 test on Thursday and if it is negative, his period of quarantine will come to an end and he will join the rest of Nuno Espirito Santo's players on Friday.

Kane had been staying at Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge, since Saturday after returning to the UK from the Bahamas, via Florida.

He has been required to undergo a period of self-isolation and could return to training just two days ahead of Spurs' Premier League opener at home to Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City

Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Kane was originally expected to return to Spurs' training ground for pre-season tests on August 2 but instead arrived five days later.

Trending

The England captain denied he had refused to report for training, instead insisting his late return was "planned".

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club this summer and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his interest in signing the striker.

Also See:

However, Kane has three years remaining on his six-year Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell his prized asset.

When asked about the prospect of Kane returning for their Premier League opener, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports News earlier this week: "All the players in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us, then it's up to us to decide."

Kane and Nuno were due to hold talks earlier this week for the first time since the head coach's appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to "solve all the situations".

Harry Kane (PA)
Image: Kane has scored 166 goals in 245 appearances for Tottenham

Guardiola admitted City's interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then their quest to sign the forward was "finished".

Manchester City tabled a £100m bid for Kane earlier in the transfer window, which was rejected by Tottenham.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q