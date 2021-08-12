Harry Kane: Tottenham striker could rejoin team-mates at training on Friday

Harry Kane could rejoin his Tottenham team-mates at training for the first time this season on Friday, if he returns a negative coronavirus test to end his period of isolation.

The striker will take his day-five PCR Covid-19 test on Thursday and if it is negative, his period of quarantine will come to an end and he will join the rest of Nuno Espirito Santo's players on Friday.

Kane had been staying at Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge, since Saturday after returning to the UK from the Bahamas, via Florida.

He has been required to undergo a period of self-isolation and could return to training just two days ahead of Spurs' Premier League opener at home to Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Kane was originally expected to return to Spurs' training ground for pre-season tests on August 2 but instead arrived five days later.

The England captain denied he had refused to report for training, instead insisting his late return was "planned".

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club this summer and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his interest in signing the striker.

However, Kane has three years remaining on his six-year Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell his prized asset.

When asked about the prospect of Kane returning for their Premier League opener, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports News earlier this week: "All the players in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us, then it's up to us to decide."

Kane and Nuno were due to hold talks earlier this week for the first time since the head coach's appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to "solve all the situations".

Image: Kane has scored 166 goals in 245 appearances for Tottenham

Guardiola admitted City's interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then their quest to sign the forward was "finished".

Manchester City tabled a £100m bid for Kane earlier in the transfer window, which was rejected by Tottenham.