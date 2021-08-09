Harry Kane: Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says striker available to face Manchester City

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says striker Harry Kane will be available to face Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League season opener.

Kane returned to Hotspur Way on Saturday amid speculation over his future at Tottenham and is quarantining at the club's training ground hotel, The Lodge, until Thursday.

Nuno was due to hold "socially distanced" talks on Monday with Kane, who has denied that he refused to turn up to training last week, insisting his Saturday return was "planned".

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed his interest in Kane, heightening the tension around the Premier League champions' opening weekend visit to Spurs.

Asked about Kane's availability for the match, Nuno told Sky Sports News: "All the players in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us."

