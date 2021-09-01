Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the summer window? We crunch the numbers...

Premier League clubs have splashed around £1bn on 103 permanent signings during the summer transfer window - but how much did your team spend?

The total expenditure was £285m short of last summer's total and produced a £575m net spend after teams recouped around £446m on player sales.

Manchester City made the most expensive acquisition during the main window, with Jack Grealish costing £100m from Aston Villa, while Romelu Lukaku (£97.5m to Chelsea from Inter Milan) and Jadon Sancho (£73m to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund) were also among the most pricey additions.

Image: Jack Grealish says it’s "a dream come true" to have joined Manchester City

Arsenal invested heavily, topped with £50m acquisition Ben White from Brighton, followed by Raphael Varane (£41m to Manchester United from Real Madrid), Emi Buendia (£38m to Aston Villa from Norwich) and Ibrahima Konate (£36m to Liverpool from RB Leipzig).

SPENDING

Arsenal emerged as the window's most spendthrift club with a £156.8m spree on young talent, including White (£50m), Martin Odegaard (£34m), Aaron Ramsdale (£30m), Takehiro Tomiyasu (£19.8m), Albert Sambi Lokonga (£15m) and Nuno Tavares (£8m).

Image: Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m

Manchester United nearly matched the Gunners with a £133.7m outlay on Sancho, Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo (£19.7m), while Manchester City invested every penny of their £100m spending on Grealish, with Aston Villa reinvesting £93m of that cash on new recruits to help fill the void left by their former captain - just shy of Chelsea's £97.5m outlay spent entirely on Lukaku.

Image: Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo for £19.75m

At the other end of the scale, Everton kept their finances largely under lock and key with a league-low £1.6m spent on signings, with Watford (£4.5m), Crystal Palace (£10m), Southampton (£15m), Wolves (£16.4m) and Burnley (£17.5m) also among the most frugal teams during the window.

SELLING

Aston Villa top the table for funds received during the window after cashing in on the record-breaking £100m for Grealish, while Chelsea replenished the club's coffers with a cool £94.4m from sales: Tammy Abraham (£34m to Roma), Kurt Zouma (£29.8m to West Ham), Fikayo Tomori (£25m), Olivier Giroud (£1.7m, both to AC Milan) and Victor Moses (£3.9m to Spartak Moscow).

Image: AC Milan signed Olivier Giroud from Chelsea for £1.7m

Brighton (£50m from White), Southampton (£40m from Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard), Norwich (£38m from Buendia) were among the biggest sellers.

Manchester United (£30m), Manchester City (£27.3m), Arsenal (£25m) and Liverpool (£24.5m) all collected modest totals from sales, while Watford (£10m), Wolves (£4m) and Tottenham (£2.5m) recovered smaller sums.

Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Newcastle and West Ham emerged from the window without a penny from outgoings for disclosed fees.

NET SPEND

Here's where it matters: what was the final net spend after factoring incomings and outgoings?

The top three teams for net expenditure remain unchanged from the spending chart, with Arsenal the most spendthrift club with a £131.8m net spend, followed by Manchester United (£103.7m) and Manchester City (£72.7m).

Image: Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £30m

The next biggest net spenders were Big Six challengers West Ham (63.3m) and Leicester City (£55m), followed by Tottenham (£54.6m), Leeds (£43m), Brentford (£31.1m), Newcastle (£25m), Burnley (£17.5m), Wolves (12.4m), Liverpool (£11.5m), Crystal Palace (£10m), Chelsea (£3.1m) and Everton (£1.6m).

Five clubs recorded profit in their summer business with Southampton registering a league-topping £25m surplus, followed by Brighton (£17.9m), Aston Villa (£7m), Norwich (£6.1m) and Watford (£5.5m).

TOTAL TRANSFERS

In terms of incomings, Norwich drafted a league-high 10 permanent signings and also drafted another four on loan deals as the Canaries look to secure survival this term with proceeds from the sale of Buendia, while Watford, Aston Villa and Leeds also recruited heavily.

Image: Christos Tzolis joined Norwich from PAOK for £10m on a five-year deal (Credit: Matt Usher, Norwich City)

Meanwhile, Chelsea maintained their trend of loaning out the most players with 17 shipped out on short-term deals, while Brighton also appear to be adopting a similar approach by equalling the Blues tally for players temporarily leaving the club.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Watford also completed considerable summer clear-outs, each offloading 22 players on a permanent basis - with Newcastle and Southampton each sanctioning 18 departures.

ALL INCOMINGS

ALL OUTGOINGS