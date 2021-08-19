Patrick Bamford: Leeds United forward signs five-year contract extension

Patrick Bamford is targeting European football with Leeds United and a place in the England team after signing a new five-year contract at Elland Road.

The striker has registered 43 goals in 111 matches since arriving from Middlesbrough in 2018, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League last season as he helped Leeds to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back after 16 years away.

Bamford also played an integral part in Leeds' promotion the previous season, featuring in all bar one of the Whites' games in the Championship in 2019/20 as they won the second tier by a 10-point margin.

The 27-year-old has pledged his future to Elland Road amid reports of interest from Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Reflecting on his new deal, Bamford told LUTV: "It was something that was spoken about at the end of last season, I wanted to try and get it sorted as soon as possible before this season started.

"It dragged on a bit because of the Euros, everyone was busy. It took a bit of time but I'm really happy to finally have tied down my long-term future.

"As a person, I'm always wanting to improve and am always chasing something else. It's almost like we're growing at the same rate. The club wants to get back to where it was, hopefully reaching Europe at some point, but that's my ambition as well

"So while they are matching, it is obviously perfectly suited."

Last season's form was not enough to secure a place in England's European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap, and the former Chelsea forward has set his sights on breaking into Gareth Southgate's first team.

Bamford added: "I always set myself targets and there are things that I would like to achieve before leaving football. And they [European football and an England call-up] are two of them.

"But the main thing is to keep pushing on and being ambitious and seeing how far we can get in terms of a team and individually."

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa and goalkeeper Illan Meslier have also recently signed new deals at the club, while Stuart Dallas committed to a three-year contract earlier this summer.

Bamford could face Everton in Leeds' second league game of the season on Saturday, following their 5-1 opening defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Diego Llorente and Kalvin Phillips are unavailable.

Bielsa says Leeds are unlikely to make further additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Leeds signed Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, winger Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent deal and Valerenga's Norway U21 goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson ahead of this season.

Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas and Pablo Hernandez are among those who have departed the club. Leeds have been cautious with their spending in the current transfer market having invested heavily on the arrivals of Rodrigo, Raphinha, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Helder Costa last year.

Bielsa said: "It's not probable that any more signings will be made. I'm happy with the players I can count on at the moment."

"It's the same group as last season with the substitution of Firpo for (Ezgjan) Alioski. If we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player who already has that position.

"Signings that strengthen the team means a player has to compete with players who already have a position. That means there's a very high cost to these."

