Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Injury forces Everton forward to pull out of England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.
Calvert-Lewin will stay at his club Everton for ongoing treatment on a broken toe and a thigh strain.
England boss Gareth Southgate is not planning to call up any additional cover, even though he now has just two recognised strikers left in the squad - captain Harry Kane and Patrick Bamford.
The news increases the likelihood of Leeds forward Bamford making his full international debut - with Kane thought to be unlikely to be asked to start three games in seven days.
England play Hungary in Budapest on Thursday night, before hosting Andorra on Sunday and then travelling to Poland for a Wednesday night fixture.
Calvert-Lewin will miss out on the chance to add to his 11 caps and four goals.
He has started the new season in fine form, with goals in each of Everton's first three Premier League games.
Defender Tyrone Mings joined up with the England squad at St George's Park on Monday morning, despite missing Aston Villa's draw with Brentford at the weekend due to a broken rib.
He is still being assessed by the FA's medical team.