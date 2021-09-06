UEFA to allow fans to attend Champions League, Europa League and Conference League away matches

UEFA is set to lift a ban on away fans attending European club matches; supporters will now be able to attend games in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, subject to national government coronavirus restrictions

Image: UEFA is set to lift a ban on away fans attending European club matches

UEFA is set to announce that away fans can attend European club competition matches from next week.

Away supporters will be able to attend games in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, subject to national government coronavirus restrictions.

Away fans have not been able to attend almost all matches in European football since the start of the pandemic, with only a small number of fans allowed at the Champions League and the Europa League finals in May.

A blanket ban on away fans has been in place for the qualifying rounds of UEFA's three European club competitions this season.

UEFA is expected to lift the ban on Monday - potentially allowing away fans to attend matches as early as next week, when the group stage of the three competitions begin.

Away supporters were also banned from attending games during the latest round of European international fixtures.

However, the decision is expected to be reviewed by FIFA and UEFA before the next international break in October.

