Luis Suarez double rescues Atletico Madrid point, Jose Mourinho red for Roma as Inter and Juventus draw - European round-up

Luis Suarez scored a second-half double as Atletico Madrid came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Spanish La Liga leaders Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Imanol Alguacil's Socieded took an early lead when Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth in the seventh minute. Isak got on the scoresheet himself three minutes after half-time with a clinical finish from a set-piece.

However, Suarez rose to meet a pinpoint cross from Joao Felix around the hour mark to inspire the home fans inside the packed Wanda Metropolitano.

The Uruguay striker completed the comeback for the champions when he was fouled in the area 13 minutes from time and once the penalty was ratified by VAR, converted it with ease.

Sociedad remain top of the standings with 21 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Real Madrid and Sevilla who both have a game in hand. Atletico are three points behind the leaders in fourth.

Image: Suarez heads home Atletico's first goal

Elsewhere, in El Clasico, goals in each half from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid win 2-1 at Barcelona, leading Barca fans to confront Ronald Koeman as he left the Nou Camp in his car after the game.

Sevilla won a thrilling encounter against Levante, winning 5-3 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Real Betis also beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2.

Serie A - Inter draw with Juve as Mourinho sent to stands

Image: Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's 0-0 draw with Napoli

Juventus snatched a last-gasp draw at champions Inter Milan after Paulo Dybala scored a penalty following a VAR intervention.

Juventus travelled to Milan in fine form having won their previous six games in all competitions, but soon found themselves behind as Inter striker Edin Dzeko fired home after Hakan Calhanoglu's shot had hit the post in the 17th minute.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the second half as they searched for an equaliser, but looked set to be frustrated after failing to create any clear-cut chances.

However, Juve were handed a lifeline following a VAR review of a tackle from Inter's Denzel Dumfries on Alex Sandro, leading the referee to award the penalty. Dybala grabbed the opportunity to fire in the equaliser in the 89th minute.

Inter were furious with the decision - coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off for his protestations - as they had to settle for a draw that left them third in the standings with 18 points, while Juventus climbed to sixth, a further three points adrift.

Napoli's perfect start to the season came to an end on Sunday with a 0-0 draw at Roma.

Image: Mourinho shows his frustrations

Napoli had won all eight of their league matches in a stunning start to the season but could not find a way past Roma, who were looking for a reaction after being routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bod/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Roma almost took the lead in the 27th minute. Tammy Abraham was limping after picking up a knock, but still managed to out-sprint Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, before firing wide of the right post.

Napoli should have broken the deadlock on the hour mark, but Victor Osimhen hit the right post from point-blank range, and a desperate tackle by Rick Karsdorp prevented Mario Rui from turning in the rebound. Osimhen also headed the resulting corner onto the top of the bar.

“I thought it was a great game – a high-quality game. 0-0 seems like a fair result to me, but 1-0 to us would have been as well. Intensity, concentration, tactical awareness … it was a quality contest.”#ASRoma #RomaNapoli pic.twitter.com/yLXJELyapk — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 24, 2021

Roma squandered three opportunities in quick succession as Lorenzo Pellegrini twice missed the target and then Gianluca Mancini headed his free-kick narrowly over. Osimhen thought he had won it two minutes from time but his header was ruled out for offside.

Late in the game, Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands for dissent nine minutes from time. His Napoli counterpart, Luciano Spalletti, was also red carded after the final whistle as the referee judged his applause to be ironic, despite the coach's fervent protests it was genuine.

Image: Mourinho reacts during Roma's 0-0 draw with Napoli

Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals against his father Diego Simeone's former team as Hellas Verona routed Lazio 4-1.

Simeone scored two goals in each half, helped by two assists from Gianluca Caprari, who was also in inspired form. Ciro Immobile had halved the deficit for Lazio at the start of the second half.

The match was also notable as the great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, 18-year-old defender Romano Floriani Mussolini was on the bench for Lazio for the first time.

Atalanta moved a point above Lazio into fifth after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese. Atalanta were struggling with an injury crisis but looked to be heading for the win thanks to Ruslan Malinovskyi's 56th-minute strike, but Beto headed in a corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Fiorentina moved up to sixth with a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Cagliari.

Ligue 1 - Le Classique ends in stalemate

Image: Lionel Messi's wait for a Ligue 1 goal continues

Ligue 1 leaders PSG dropped two points as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate at bitter rivals Marseille after playing more than half an hour with 10 men amid minor crowd trouble.

The game was briefly paused twice because of incidents involving Marseille fans after both teams had goals disallowed in an entertaining first half.

PSG, who had Achraf Hakimi red carded in the 57th minute, have 28 points from 11 games and lead RC Lens by seven points and Nice by nine.

Marseille, who will replay their game against Nice on Wednesday after it was abandoned after serious crowd incidents in August, are fourth on 18 points from 10 matches.

Substitutes Youcef Atal and Evan Guessand inspired Nice to a sensational 3-2 comeback victory over 10-man Lyon in a pulsating Ligue 1 encounter.

Atal reduced the arrears after the hosts had fallen 2-0 behind following goals by Karl Toko Ekambi and Houssem Aouar, before earning a penalty converted by Andy Delort for the equaliser. Guessand scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

Lyon had the game firmly in their grasp for more than an hour before losing control in a thrilling finale with Tino Kadewere picking up a straight red card five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, winger Wesley Said grabbed a first-half double as Lens beat Metz 4-1. Ignatius Ganago and Przemyslaw Frankowski also scored for second-place Lens. Monaco were also 3-1 winners at home to Montpellier.

Also Sunday, Rennes enjoyed a 1-0 home victory over Strasbourg, Lorient and Bordeaux drew 1-1, and Troyes won 2-1 at Reims.

Bundesliga - Cologne, Stuttgart snatch draws

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of the best goals from Matchweek Nine in the Bundesliga, including strikes from Robert Lewandowski, Jude Bellingham and Mats Hummels

Anthony Modeste scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw for Cologne against Bayer Leverkusen, further denting the title hopes of a Leverkusen team already reeling from a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.

Two goals in as many minutes from Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi gave Leverkusen the lead before Modeste's goals for Cologne.

Leverkusen stays fourth in the Bundesliga after Freiburg overtook Leverkusen to go third with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Ten-man Stuttgart scored a last-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Taiwo Awoniyi's sixth goal of the season put Union ahead before Stuttgart had Atakan Karazor sent off for two bookings in the space of 35 seconds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of the best saves from Matchweek Nine in the Bundesliga, including stops from Marwin Hitz, Lukas Hradecky and Peter Gulacsi

Union looked capable of holding onto their lead until 18-year-old substitute Wahid Faghir's deflected shot deep into added time earned a point for Stuttgart.

On a day when Wolfsburg fired coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run, the pressure on Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner increased with a 2-0 loss at promoted Bochum.

Danny Blum's third-minute goal put Bochum on course for their third win since returning to the Bundesliga, and goalkeeper Manuel Riemann saved Stuttgart forward Goncalo Paciencia's penalty, awarded for a handball.

Bochum missed a series of chances to score and Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada hit the woodwork late on before Sebastian Polter got Bochum's second goal on a rebound in added time.