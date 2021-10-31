Inter Milan win to stay in touch with Serie A top two; Nice move up to second in Ligue 1

Joaquin Correa scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 on Sunday to keep up the pressure on the top two in Serie A.

Both of Correa's goals came in the second half in an eight-minute span as Inter moved to within four points of Milan and Napoli.

Both were playing later on Sunday against very different opponents, with Napoli visiting relegation-threatened Salernitana, just before Milan's match at title rival Roma.

Inter dominated from the start at San Siro, with Nicol Barella producing seven attempts in the first half as the Nerazzurri midfielder seemed determined to score.

However, it was Correa who gave Inter the lead on the hour-mark. An Ivan Periic dummy allowed Correa to get on the end of a pass from Alessandro Bastoni, before cutting past a defender and firing into the bottom left corner.

Inter almost doubled their lead seven minutes later, but Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri denied Edin Deko from point-blank range, with Walace managing to block the follow-up attempt from Denzel Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri did get their second moments later and again it was Correa, this time with a shot into the top left corner after Dumfries had cut the ball back to him on the edge of the area.

Udinese had a late goal by Gerard Deulofeu ruled out for offside in the buildup and so remain four points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere on Sunday, wantaway forward Duan Vlahovic may have endeared himself to Fiorentina's fans again after scoring a hat-trick to help his side beat Spezia 3-0.

Vlahovic converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time after a handball from Spezia forward Emanuel Gyasi and added two after the break to take his tally to nine in Serie A this season.

The 21-year-old recently turned down a new contract, much to the ire of Fiorentina's fans, who have insulted him after recent matches. His current deal expires in 2023, but the club have not ruled out him leaving in January.

Fiorentina moved to within one point of fourth-placed Roma, while Spezia slipped into the relegation zone after Genoa moved above them on goal difference thanks to a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Venezia.

And finally, two late goals saw Empoli come from behind to win 2-1 at Sassuolo.

Ligue 1: Nice go second after comeback win over Angers

Nice moved up to second place in the French league with another comeback win as Andy Delort netted twice in a 2-1 victory over Angers on Sunday

Angers winger Sofiane Boufal had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Youcef Atal tripped him inside the area.

But Delort equalised with a deflected shot in the 57th minute, before slamming home a volley from the edge of the box in stoppage time. The Nice striker could have had a hat-trick, but his earlier header in the 23rd minute hit the post.

Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni repeatedly frustrated the visitors having tipped Amine Gouiris's long-range strike over the bar in the 69th minute, before parrying a low drive from the Nice forward in the 72nd minute.

An under-strength Nice side came into the game missing Justin Kluivert, Calvin Stengs, Evann Guessand, and Robson Bambu through injury, as well as Kasper Dolberg for personal reasons.

Nice overcame an even larger 2-0 deficit to edge Lyon 3-2 the previous weekend and the victory moves the club to within eight points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Sunday's late games.